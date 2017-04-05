Residents in Garnett turn out to honor WWII veteran with own personal parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARNETT, Kan. Almost the entire town of Garnett turned out Wednesday to celebrate the life of one of their own. They held a parade for Vernon Hunt. Vernon is 96 now, living out his last days at Crossroads Hospice.

Vernon a veteran who served in World War II, in both D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge. So on Wednesday the American Legion Riders, the VFW and the Kansas city Bettys made him the guest of honor in his own personal parade, through the streets of Garnett.

Vernon's special day was made possible through a special program through the hospice.