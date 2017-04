Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Residents of a Raytown, Mo., apartment complex were forced from their homes early Wednesday when smoke alarms went off.

Kansas City and Raytown firefighters were called to the Willow Wind Apartments off 40-Highway around 7:30 a.m.

They say a heating unit on the bottom floor caught fire, and filled up several apartments with smoke.

No one was hurt.