Twins ride another big inning to second-straight victory over Royals

Posted 3:39 pm, April 5, 2017, by

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 05: Eduardo Escobar #5 of the Minnesota Twins catches Alex Gordon #4 of the Kansas City Royals stealing second base during the first inning of the game on April 5, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 9-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Hector Santiago (1-0) gave up one run and four hits and struck out four in five innings for the Twins. After starting last season 0-9 to set the stage for a miserable 103-loss season, the Twins are 2-0 for the first time since 2007.

Ian Kennedy (0-1) gave up three runs and three hits with five strikeouts and five walks in five innings for Kansas City. Paulo Orlando drove in the lone run for the Royals, who walked nine Twins batters on the day.