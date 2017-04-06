Classmate, prom date remembers Jessica Runions as caring, charismatic person he wished to emulate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECULIAR, Mo. -- "The first thing I thought about Jessica was how open and caring she was. Such a very charismatic person," Daniel Newton, Jessica Runions' high school classmate and Junior Prom date said told FOX 4 on Thursday.

Newton said it was that charisma that led him to asking Runions to prom in 2012.

"What I remember most is how excited she was to go to prom. She had such a wonderful time dancing and doing all the activities," Newton recalled.

Newton, a Marine stationed in North Carolina, said although he and Runions went their separate was after graduating, the impact she left on him hasn't faded.

"Seeing her react with her family and how she was with her younger sister, it was just amazing. Because I didn’t have that deep connection with my siblings and just seeing how she could interact with other people and be so open and expressive with her feelings that, in some cases, I wanted to emulate her and be the type of person that she was," Newton said.

Newton said the outcome of her disappearance isn't what anyone wanted, her remains were discovered in Cass County earlier this week, confirmed to be Runions on Wednesday night. However, he finds solace knowing investigators are one step closer to answers.

"Now that there is in fact that closure, just a relief to know that she is not in that pain or in harm's way. That’s ultimately what her friends and her family wanted," Newton said. "I think people need to know that she was such a wonderful person, and that she did have a place in this life that she would have been able to set an example for others."

A second set of set remains found may also be those of a missing woman, Kara Kopetsky, but it may take up to a year before investigators are able to confirm an identity.