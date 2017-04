Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- How would you like to eat some amazing food all while helping a good cause? You can this Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the "Taste Of Shawnee" event. Tickets are just $5.

Brian Roberts of Sombrero's Mexican Cantina and Kristen Chapin of The Rotary Club visited FOX 4 to share a taste of the food that will be provided, and Mark Alford and Abby Eden definitely approved.

Click here to learn more about the event.