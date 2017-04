Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- April is Child Abuse Protection Month.

CEO of the Child Protection Center, Lisa Mizell, shared some startling numbers during her visit to FOX 4, but also shared how you can help put a stop to this.

Just in February there were 102 cases compared to 89 in 2016.

Mizell says in Missouri there is a mandated reporter training, which can now be accessed online.

If you suspect child abuse you should callĀ 1-800-392-3738.