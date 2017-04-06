KC streets buzzing with activity as people make their way to WWI Centennial Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Thousands of people are making their way to the Liberty Memorial to take part in an event being broadcast worldwide.

One hundred years ago America officially entered World War I, and Thursday’s ceremony honors the men and women who died overseas.

You can’t park anywhere near the Liberty Memorial – roads around there are closed and security is tight – so the 3,000 people with the golden ticket will either have to walk or take the streetcar to Union Station - then they can jump on a shuttle to get up the hill.

If your morning commute takes you this way, keep in mind that all roads around the Memorial - from 20th street south to 31st street – and from West Pennway east to Grand Street – are now closed. They will remain closed until later this afternoon, after the ceremony ends.

There are also certain rules as to what you can and cannot bring onto the grounds with you. You can bring a chair and blanket but you cannot bring your purse, any type of bag, or food with you.

Ticketholders will only be allowed to go through the gates between 6 and 9 a.m. After 9 a.m., no one else will be allowed in. You must have your ticket physically with you.

Those who go will be treated to a 90-minute ceremony with music, readings and poetry, all on massive screens.

The main thing to remember, is this not a celebration, instead it is a remembrance of how the Great War impacted the world we live in today. It is about history we need to know about even now, 100-years later.

Delegates from 27 different countries will be there for this event, and if you don’t have a ticket, Click here to stream the event starting at 11 a.m.