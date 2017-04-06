Last person to talk to Kara Kopetsky says memory of her voice still haunts him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASS COUNTY, Mo. -- Kyle Reynolds knew both Kara Kopetsky and her on again off again boyfriend Kylr Yust. He has never talked to anyone about the day Kopetsky disappeared, but now that her remains may have been found, he says it is time.

Reynolds knew Kopetsky from school and they hung out in the same social group. He says it was about 10:30 in the morning on May 4, 2007 when Kopetsky called him -- the sound of her voice still haunts him.

"I can hear it whenever I say the words that she said I can hear her saying it, ‘Hey Kyle, do you want to hang out with me and Kylr?’ ‘No, I got a job interview, I just woke up.’ ‘Oh, ok alright, we'll talk to you later.’ That was it,” Reynolds recounted.

And that was it, the last time anyone talked to Kopetsky. Later on that day Reynolds said his long-time buddy and band mate Yust showed up at his house.

"I felt weird because my gut intuition was that he was kind of feeling me out, you know kind of seeing if I knew there was something up maybe, that’s kind of how it felt to me,” Reynolds said.

A few days later, police showed up at his door and Reynolds said he told law enforcement as much as he could.

"Well, Kylr calls me after they left and was screaming and yelling all over the phone and threatening to beat me up because I was talking to the cops. ‘Why would you talk to the cops?’" Reynolds said he was asked.

"We were really good friends and we never argued, never yelled at each other, never. But he did then and that got me worried and made me think, oh, something is up here."

The friendship ended shortly after, and Reynolds did not see Yust for years, until he was charged with burning missing woman Jessica Runions’ car.

“And when you saw the mug shot of him with his burned face and scratches, does not look like the same person that I knew. Doesn't look the same at all. He looks crazy, he looks crazy," Reynolds said.

Reynolds was just 17 when Kopetsky went missing. Ten years later, he now has two children.

"Since having them I have just been feeling a little more emotional about it, that's their child, that's their daughter," he said. "I wish I could have helped more, I wish I did know more, you know I wish I did know the answers that they are asking to questions."

Although Yust was the suspect in Kopetsky's disappearance, he has never been charged with a crime involving her disappearance. He goes to trial for allegedly burning Runions’ car in October.