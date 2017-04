× Leawood man charged with child exploitation, allegedly had sexual picture of child

OLATHE, Kan. — A Leawood man has been charged in Johnson County, Kan., with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child by possession of a photo or video of a child under 18-years-old engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to the court documents, the alleged crimes occurred in 2014 and 2015.

Robert Wolfe, 32, was given a $10,000 bond. He’s also not supposed to use a computer or the internet.