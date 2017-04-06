Looking back and looking ahead after the WWI Centennial Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Descendants of soldiers and dignitaries from around the world traveled to the Liberty Memorial Thursday to celebrate the centennial of America's entry into World War I.

The ceremony is taking place at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Representatives of 27 nations from around the world attended to pay tribute to the sacrifices Americans made 100 years ago.

"It impacts the way we look at gender, the way we look at race, the way we view the world," said Robert Dalessandro, chairman of the United States World War I Centennial Commission. "You can draw a direct line with what’s going on in Syria, a lot the news we’re seeing on Russia to World War One. That’s why it’s important to us today."

Dignitaries include the U.S. Army's acting secretary and ambassadors from Austria, Belgium, France, Hungary and Italy.

World War I united Americans for the first time in decades, as our nation joined the fighting.

The actions and decisions made by the country then still impact the world we live in today.

"We went reluctantly," said Doran Cart, senior curator at the National World War I Museum. "Going to war is not an easy decision. It should be done with thought. It should be done with great leadership and at that time in the United States 100 years ago, there was that. They did understand people were going to be involved. People were going to sacrifice, they were going to do what they did for the better good. I think that’s a real quality that we kinda lose sight of."

Following the war, Kansas Citians raised the equivalent of $35-million in today's dollars in only ten days to build the Liberty Memorial and war museum.

The ceremony included a flyover by precision jets from France's air force and a B-2 stealth bomber from Whiteman Air Force Base.

Canons also fired to commemorate the American sacrifice for liberty and peace.

Our National World War I Museum attracts visitors from around the world as we begin an 18 month-long remembrance of America's involvement in the war.

It was a particularly costly conflict, where more than 110,000 U.S. soldiers never returned home.

You can rewatch the full ceremony below.

