Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A celebration honored the impact a special room at Children’s Mercy Hospital has had on a number of families.

It's called the Ronald McDonald Family Room, and it celebrated its 20th anniversary on March 27.

The room provides families a place to rest, sleep and take a shower.

Ronald McDonald House Charities says after the family room went in at Children's Mercy -- the program spread worldwide to 23 countries and there are now a total of 213 family rooms.