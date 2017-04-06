Timeline of events for WWI Centennial Commemoration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The WWI Centennial Commemoration Ceremony is officially underway with delegates from 27 different countries in attendance.

If you were not one of the 3,000 to get your hands on a ticket to the commemoration ceremony, you’ll want to look out your window around 10:50 a.m. The French Air Force will fly over at 10:52 a.m., and it will be a sight you don’t want to miss.

“For those who have been here before and seen the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels and some of America’s aerobatics teams, if you talk to those pilots they will tell you that Patrouille de France, they’re the crème de la crème,” said Geoff Jolly, District Director, Office of Rep. Emanuel Cleaver.

The world’s first aerial demonstration team, and still among the most skilled, the Patrouille de France will be trailing red, white, and blue high above the centennial commemoration.

You can watch FOX 4’s livestream of the ceremony on our Facebook page.