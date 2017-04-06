× Woman found dead in car near Smart and Van Brunt, homicide investigation underway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a homicide investigation is underway after officers found a woman dead near Smart and Van Brunt Thursday.

Officers were initially dispatched to the area at 8:32 a.m. on an ambulance call.

Responding officers found a woman believed to be in her 30 dead inside of a vehicle.

Details surrounding her cause of death or identity have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.