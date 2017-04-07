AAC presidents vote unanimously to admit Wichita State

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 17: The Wichita State Shockers mascot performs in the second half of the game between the Wichita State Shockers and the Dayton Flyers in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 17, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The American Athletic Conference has voted to extend an invitation to Wichita State to join the league.

Conference spokesman Bill Potter says the presidents of the conference’s 12 member schools voted unanimously Friday to admit the school in all sports but football. The school, which is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, does not have a football program but it is a powerhouse in men’s basketball.

The AAC currently has 12 members for football: UCF, Cincinnati, UConn, East Carolina, Houston, Memphis, Navy, SMU, South Florida, Temple, Tulane and Tulsa. Navy is a football-only school, so the Shockers would give the conference 12 members in both football and basketball.