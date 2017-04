Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Smurfs franchise dates back to the early 80s but 19-year-old actress Ariel Winter was not alive to see the shows as they aired on television for the first time.

When FOX 4's Shawn Edwards chatted with Winter, Michelle Rodriguez and Jack McBrayer about their first memories of the franchise, Winter recalled a movie, that caused Shawn and the rest of the cast to giggle and mention how old they felt.

"Smurfs: The Lost Village" opens in theaters April 7.