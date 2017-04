Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police are investigating after a body was found in Kansas City, Kan., Friday in an industrial area off Fairfax Trafficway and East Donovan.

Several people are on the scene who told a witness they're relatives of the victim, but police haven't released any identifying information.

Police have the remote road blocked off.

