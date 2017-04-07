Children 10 and under are invited to play in a tennis tournament to help underprivileged kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A local foundation that raises money to put underprivileged kids on the tennis court is holding a 10 and under tournament Friday.

The Stephanie Waterman Foundation was started in honor of Stephanie a local tennis pro, whose mother was also a top ranking tennis player in England.

Stephanie's life was cut short but her memory and her goal to help kids play tennis lives on through her foundation, which is hosting a tournament Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Overland Park Racquet Club.