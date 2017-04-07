Garth Brooks announces he will add a seventh KC show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Garth Brooks surprised Kansas City by adding five additional shows to his stop in Kansas City just as tickets for his May 6th show went on sale last Friday, and fans went crazy. But the country singer didn't stop there.

Just as tickets to all five of those shows sold out, Garth announced that he will play a sixth in Kansas City, and didn't make mention of adding anymore, but we should have known better.

The country singer now says he'll add a seventh show on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for that show are on sale now.

He will now be playing at Sprint Center:

Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

All seven shows will also feature his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Tickets are $60.59 plus $6.89 tax plus $2.00 facility fee plus $5.50 service charge = $74.98, according to a new release from the singer.

Last week Garth tweeted, "KC HOLY COW this might be bigger than the LAST time! Hang with us, this may take a little bit. So flattered, so humbled! love, g # GARTHinKC"

In 2007 Garth sold out nine concerts at Sprint Center.

Will he top that this time around?