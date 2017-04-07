× Go on a Movie Trip in Kansas City!

Kansas City has a surprising connection to Hollywood. Known as the Barbecue Capital of the World, Paris on the Plains and City of Fountains — Kansas City has been the setting of several major movies.

Kansas City is known for its Jazz, fountains, and barbecue, and it’s interesting to know Kansas City has always had ties to Hollywood. This is the home of the father of animation — Walt Disney and the birthplace of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars both past and future like Joan Crawford, Jean Harlow, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle and Janelle Monea.

Kansas City’s film scene is more than a burgeoning industry attracting more attention by the day—it’s one of the city’s oldest and most culturally significant pastimes. And now, you can experience that rich history yourself with the Visit KC Film Tourism Program. No matter your familiarity with the city, discover KC in an entirely new way—in all its film glory, heyday to resurgence and everything in between.

