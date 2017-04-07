Judge drops murder charge against Carolyn Heckert, who was accused of killing Sarah DeLeon in 1989

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Wyandotte County judge dropped a first degree murder charge against a Smithville woman accused in the 1989 murder of teenager Sarah DeLeon. Carolyn J. Heckert, 48, was arrested in October. She was in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday, the charge was subsequently dropped.

Police said 18-year-old DeLeon was stabbed to death and dumped near KCK railroad tracks just a few days after Christmas back in 1989.



About five months before Heckert was arrested, KCK police said they’d identified a suspect. Police said then that new DNA techniques and technology allowed detectives to re-open the case in 2014. At the time of that report, police only said the suspect was a woman who lives in the greater Kansas City area.

While the court confirmed Judge Aaron Roberts dropped the charge, further information wasn’t released. FOX 4 will continue to follow this story throughout Friday night and beyond.