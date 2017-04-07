Local lawmakers react to military strike on Syrian government airbase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following the Thursday night air strike in Syria, FOX 4 reached out to local lawmakers for their reaction on President Donald Trump’s decision. FOX 4 has not heard back from all of the local lawmakers, but we will be adding their responses as they come into our newsroom.

Senator Claire McCaskill said:

“I’m supportive of these strikes – against a source of barbaric chemical weapons attacks on civilians – I just hope it wasn’t an impulsive reaction, but rather part of a broader plan and strategy.”

Senator Pat Roberts said:

“I applaud President Trump’s decision to take action in Syria against the atrocities committed by the Assad regime with its use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians.

This action is a wake-up call to Assad and our other adversaries around the world – that the United States will not idly stand by and let these atrocities continue.

President Trump began his Presidency meeting with our allies in the Middle East and in Asia. These discussions were the foundation for his decision to begin a new era of American foreign policy. After eight years of passive policies, last night’s action is a strong signal to these allies that America will take decisive action against bad actors.

There are times the president must take action on behalf of our national security – and this was one of those times. This precision strike was not an act of war, nor an indication of long-term conflict. The president has shown that the U.S. is and will remain the leader of the free world.

I am proud of the impressive capability and skill of our men and women in uniform who were able to carry out this mission.”

FOX 4 has reached out to the office of Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, but has not yet received a response.

Missouri Congressman Sam Graves also issued a statement on the strikes in Syria.

“This week dozens of innocent people were murdered in a horrific chemical weapons attack in Syria. Our response makes clear that the United States is committed to preventing international war crimes and that we strongly condemn the use of weapons of mass destruction, especially against innocent civilians. I applaud President Trump for his decisive action and will continue to support any effort to ensure Assad is held accountable,” Rep. Graves said.