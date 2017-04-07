× Man accused of rape wanted by KCK police & FBI for two years captured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man who police say has spent two years on the run after he was charged in April 2015 with rape and aggravated burglary in Kansas City, Kan., has been captured and is now in the Wyandotte County jail.

Adalberto Mata-Beras, 35, is accused of a string of burglaries and assaults in the area of the Woodview Apartments off I-35 and 18th Street Expressway.

Mata-Beras is charged with the crimes inside one of the apartments on March 29, 2015. Investigators said DNA left behind at one of the scenes helped investigators link Mata-Beras to the crime.

According to prison records, he served time in the Kansas Department of Corrections between July of 2009 and September of 2011 for a felony drug conviction and misdemeanor weapons conviction. Records show both of the crimes occurred in Wyandotte County in November of 2008.