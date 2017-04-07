MO school funding bill forces lawmakers to choose to support kids or senior citizens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Your kid’s school could soon get more money.

The Missouri House just passed a new budget giving millions of more dollars to K-through-12 education – but it comes at a cost.

The House voted Thursday to fully fund K-12 education under the state school funding law, which is great news for Missouri children. But to pay for it, these same lawmakers want to cut funding to colleges, senior citizens and the disabled.

The budget bill just passed would add $48 million to elementary and secondary education, which is obviously much more than the $3 million Governor Eric Grietens wants to give K-12 schools in the next budget. This budget though would cut funding to the university system by more than 6-percent, and it would end tax breaks for renters who are senior citizens or disabled, which affect around 98,000 Missourians.

Lawmakers in the House say funding K-12 education is their top priority this year.

The extra money would give school districts the funds to pay for early education programs and prepare young kids to be successful at school. The budget also would not affect funding for school bus service.

This budget bill now goes to the Senate, and several state senators say they do not want to give K-12 schools this much money.

FOX 4 will continue to follow this bill's progress and issue updates as they become available.