Overland Park girl reports man in silver SUV tried to entice her at bus stop

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police in Overland Park are investigating a report of child enticement that occurred Friday morning.

A girl waiting at her bus stop around 7 a.m. near 140th and Metcalf said a man in an SUV stopped and asked her to come over.

She says she refused. The man then asked for directions to “Oklahoma” before leaving.

A traffic camera caught a photo of the possible suspect vehicle.

It’s a silver SUV with a sticker on the back window in the shape of a Maltese dog, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with a gray/brown beard wearing a tan muscle shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Be on the look out for this vehicle. 👀Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1QntOripxZ — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) April 7, 2017