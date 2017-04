Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 4 film critics Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons are gearing up for the summer movie season, and to get you ready, they share their take on three new movies hitting theaters this weekend.

In the video above they review the following films:

1) GOING IN STYLE (PG-13)

Warner Brothers

2) SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE (PG)

Sony Pictures

2) THE VOID (R)

Screen Media Films