Shawnee Mission West junior hopes her science fair project will one day help those with Parkinson’s disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some of the brightest minds in the metro are showing off their research projects at Union Station Friday.

More than 1,100 students from all over the metro competed in this year's 66th Annual Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair.

The younger kids created inventions to help make life easier, while the high school kids researched topics ranging from Parkinson's disease to the different dialects of penguins.

The top three high school winners will go to an international science fair competition in LA next month. For the students, it's a great opportunity to learn more about something they are passionate about.

"You are not only seeing the projects the kids have done, but you are seeing the hours of effort that has gone into creating those projects," Shawnee Mission West junior Erin Smith said. "And for me it's the perfect filler of the gap that I feel exists between what we're learning at school and actually implementing real world solutions."

The winners in each category will receive their awards Saturday.

"Everyone's project that you look at, it just blows you away," Smith added. "They are so inspiring to see the ideas and creativity that goes behind each one."