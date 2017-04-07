× Third man found guilty of murdering 14-year-old KC girl at water park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury on Friday found Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy, 19, guilty in the 2015 Bay Water Park murder of Alexis Kane, 14.

In addition to Murder 2nd Degree, the jury also found him guilty of Armed Criminal Action.

Kennedy is the third of three co-defendants who has been convicted in the murder. A Jackson County jury found Issac M. Carter, 20, guilty and Dominic McDaniel reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

According to court records, witnesses saw the victim get into a white Chrysler with two unknown males. Surveillance video from The Bay Waterpark revealed a similar-looking vehicle stop in the parking lot where the victim was discovered on Jan. 11, 2015 in the early morning. The video captured the victim being assaulted and shot.

Prosecutors say Carter, Kennedy and McDaniel hit Alexis in the face with a handgun and then passed it around, taking turns shooting her multiple times.

Shortly after the murder, Jackson County prosecutors called it senseless and couldn’t pinpoint a motive for Alexis’ death –only saying she was Facebook chatting with one of the suspects and had arranged to meet up with his group at a nearby gas station before she was killed.