10 years after officer lost his life, his son plays in basketball tournament to raise money for first responders

OLATHE, Kan. -- Law enforcement officers from across the metro came together Saturday to honor our fallen officers. A basketball tournament raised money for Detective Brad Lancaster, Captain Dave Melton, Master Deputy Brandon Collins and Fire Fighter Jim Bell.

"They were all killed in the line of duty and that really hit the metro really hard because we usually just don't see that," Sgt Brian Wessling said.

The annual Basketball Tournament started ten years ago in honor of Cy Middleton. Officer Middleton was an officer with the Olathe Police Department until he passed away after his battle with cancer.

"Bringing the law enforcement community together and you're not by yourself, there is this whole family to support you when things go wrong and when things go good," said Sarah Watterson.

This weekend organizers hope to raise $20,000 for medical bills, scholarships and donations to help area officers and firefighters in need.