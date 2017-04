× Body found at Shawnee Mission Park

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Police confirmed to FOX 4 that a body was found at Shawnee Mission Park Saturday.

Police did not release any details surrounding the body other than that it was in the water.

FOX 4 has a crew on the scene and will be adding new information as it is confirmed.

Refresh this page for the latest or watch FOX 4 news at 5 p.m.