× Joe’s Weather Blog: Sunday storm questions (SAT-4/8)

Good afternoon…breezy and warmer out there today with temperatures popping well into the 70s this afternoon. The last time we were in the 70s was 16 days ago…so it’s been awhile! We’ll be more or less in the 70s through the middle of next week or so (except for Tuesday?). Rain chances will be fleeting for awhile it appears but there are no big systems heading our way for quite some time it appears.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild with lows in the 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy…1st low clouds then a mix of low and high clouds. Windy and warm with highs well into the 70s but it may take awhile to get there. Storm chances increase after 6PM or so…and linger through 11PM or so. Winds may gust to 30-35 MPH

Monday (Royals home opener): Looks good with sunshine and pleasant temperatures with highs in the 60s

Discussion:

There are several things we look for when forecasting thunderstorms in many cases during this time of the year especially. 1) Is there a trigger? In Sunday’s case there will be in the form of a cold front that will be lurking on the KS side later in the afternoon but still well west of the KC area through 4PM or so. 2) Will we be unstable? Yes I think we will be as temperatures should warm into the 70s…dew points will be in the 60s. 3) will we be capped? Yes we will for quite some time tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow evening. A cap is NOT a favorable thing for convection unless it breaks and then the instability built up can be released. There are questions about whether or not that happens. So we sort of have a trigger (well west of the area through 6PM)…we have instability but it will be greater towards the west of the area…and we’re capped. That combination is NOT a slam dunk for storms locally.

We’re seeing that in the model data…the NAM model and even the hi res version of the model don’t really generate much convection during the prime hours of 4-8PM. Instead it generates some questionable storms around 10PM and pushes those south of the area by 1AM Monday.

The GFS on the other hand is a bit more aggressive and earlier with the storms. The EURO also has some decent convection after 7PM in the area.

My feeling is that the NAM model is NOT being aggressive enough and perhaps isn’t weakening the cap as efficiently as it should…so I’m more bullish with the storm chances locally for near of after sunset Sunday.

With the storms will come the potential for some hail and perhaps a wind gust to near 60+ mph. The SPC has this idea for the severe weather risk…

The area from I-35 west and north are under the “slight” risk of severe storms. I think this may get stretched farther eastwards tomorrow to cover at least a bit more of the viewing area.

I’m not sure of the “coverage” of the storms though…in other words how many will be getting the rain (if nothing else). It doesn’t look like a big widespread type scenario to me at this point.

So that’s where we are at this point…I think the better chances of severe weather will wait till around or after sunset. The main risk in the storms, aside from some locally heavy rains…would be some hail and perhaps a stronger wind gust to near 60 MPH. The coverage though of the storms may not be that large so I can’t promise everybody a good drink of water tomorrow night. What does move through should last for less than 1 hour I think.

We’ll update the blog again Sunday afternoon when we start getting a better idea of how unstable we’ll be. IF we’re still in the 60s by 4PM Sunday because of a lot of low clouds…it’ll be tough to imagine a higher severe weather risk.

Our feature photo comes from Suzanne Luna (@shoeflyz), she took the shot at the parking garage of Garmin in Olathe, KS

Joe