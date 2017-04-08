Kayaker tells FOX 4 body at Shawnee Mission Park looks to have been there for days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- The kayaker who found a body at Shawnee Mission Park Saturday tells FOX 4 he spotted the man's body about 10 to 15 feet off the shore face down and floating in the water.

The kayaker describes the victim as a black male who looked as if he had been in the water for days. He had algae in his hair and an odor filled the air where his body was found.

According to the kayaker, the man had on Carhart overalls as if he had been working.

Dozens of emergency vehicles were at the scene for hours. The call first came in around 1:30 p.m.

Rescuers pulled the body from the lake just before 5 p.m.

As law enforcement works to identify the victim, an autopsy will be performed.

The area of the lake near the marina is closed while the investigation is underway. There is no word on when it will reopen.

"It has changed a few plans, but we're just trying to do what we can to get the body out and we can continue our investigation to get some answers as to what is going on in the lake," Deputy Claire Canaan with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said.

A couple who planned to get married at the marina Saturday had to change their venue when it turned into the scene of a death investigation.