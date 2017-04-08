Little Big Town stops in Overland Park to help raise more than $1-million for Boys and Girls Club of Greater KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Country group Little Big Town was in Kansas City Friday night to help raise more than a $1-million for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

The fundraiser took place at the Overland Park Convention Center and raised $1.6-million.

FOX 4's morning anchor Abby Eden helped host the big event. Morning Meteorologist Karli Ritter was also there.

One of the most important people in the room, though, was the Outstanding Youth of the Year winner, KaeShawn Smith.

"The club has done a lot for me," Smith said. "It's provided me with a voice, which is something that is very important to me. It's gave me the ability to fully be myself, which is something that I've always struggled with. It also provided me with a second family. It's always been had for me to get along with my own family, so it feels good to have people who are not related to you love and care for you."