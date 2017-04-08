Man participating in bi-annual Tour de Doughnuts intends to eat 15 along route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you thought you saw a large pack of Mini Coopers with some sugar-crazed drivers weaving through the streets of Kansas City, you were right. The bi-annual Tour de Doughnuts took off from Donutology in Westport Saturday morning.

Their mission: to have some fun and inhale a large amount of local donuts.

The diverse group of drivers has three things in common. One: Their love for British cars, an affinity for local donuts and a drive for fun. Tour participants are given scorecards to see how many donuts they can ingest.

Mini owner Bentley Skeie says, "I'm going to do a death by doughnut challenge. First stop, one doughnut. Second stop, two donuts. Third stop three donuts, and we will see if I can make it through five stops which will be 15 doughnuts."

And there is a possibility of earning extra credit says Johnna Perry, who organized the tour. "You earn points if you buy a doughnut for a police officer along the route or if you buy a doughnut for a stranger."

The group tours five local doughnut shops in four hours. In the process, the group of about 35 Mini-Coopers gets a lot of looks. The winner earns bragging rights and a doughnut scented candle.