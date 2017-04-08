Missouri teacher accused of sexually attacking student

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A suburban St. Louis teacher is on administrative leave after being accused of forced sex acts with a teenage student.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Craig Lachance of St. Charles with first-degree sodeomy and tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.

Authorities allege that Lachance sexually attacked the male student last July in Lachance’s apartment after that teenager passed out from alcohol he was given. Police allege that Lachance then threatened to kill himself if the student told authorities.

Lachance was a Fort Zumwalt East High School choir instructor. Superintendent Bernard DuBray says Lachance was placed on administrative leave March 30.

Online court records don’t show if Lachance has an attorney.