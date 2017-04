× Olathe officer shoots warning shot at armed man

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe police officer fired his weapon after a man shot multiple rounds of his own weapon in an Olathe neighborhood, according to police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

It happened near Pasadena Drive and Santa Barbara Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Police say the man was walking through the neighborhood as he randomly shot off his firearm.

An officer shot his weapon and the man was taken into custody.