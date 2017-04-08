Salvador Perez hits HR in 3 consecutive games for first time in his career

HOUSTON — Royals bats came alive in the eight inning Saturday as they battled the Houston Astros.

Alex Gordon got things going when he doubled to deep right and allowed Alcides Escobar and Mike Moustakas to score. That allowed the Royals to take the lead.

Then Lorenzo Cain singled to the right to allow Gordon to score and make it 4 to 2, but it didn’t stop there. Eric Hosmer hit it out of the park allowing him and Cain to score.

Then to top off the fun Salvador Perez hit a homerun, making it the first time in his career that he’s hit a homerun in three consecutive games, according to Royals announcer Rex Huddler.

At the end of the eight inning the Royals led 7 to 2.

ICING ON THE CAKE pic.twitter.com/3tlA2Uaj29 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 9, 2017

Gordo in the clutch ✋ pic.twitter.com/65RaaOY1Fe — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 9, 2017