× Amber Alert: Blue Springs girl, 12, missing, possibly abducted by 22-yr-old man

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. –The Blue Springs Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 2514 Northwest 6th Street, Blue Springs, MO 64014 at 11:21 P.M. on Saturday.

A short time later the advisory was escalated to an Amber Alert.

The endangered advisory missing is:

Apple S. Briscoe, a white female, age 12, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Traveling with a:

William L. Dela Cruz, Asian male, age 22, 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Vehicle Information:

They are believed to be traveling in a Silver 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Maryland registration 6CK5071. Anyone seeing the victim, suspect, or vehicle or anyone having any information related to the abduction should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0152.

Apple S. Briscoe may be traveling with a William L. Dela Cruz, possibly intending to travel to an unknown destination in Maryland via unknown routes.