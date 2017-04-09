Blue Springs police officer runs full marathon in full uniform to support Independence Officer Wagstaff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Law enforcement officers from around the metro ran laps to raise money for Independence Police Officer Tom Wagstaff on Sunday. Volunteers gathered at Blue Springs High School to cheer on Officer Keegan Hughes. The Blue Springs officer volunteered to run 26.2 miles in his full uniform.

Many other area firefighters and police officers joined him on the track. Volunteers held signs reading #Wagstrong.

Officer Wagstaff was shot and critically injured while out on a burglary call in March. Officer Hughes says as a group they were able to come together as one.

“What we are here to show is that the community is behind our local first responders, especially Officer Wagstaff, who is fighting for his life in the hospital. We expect to see a huge number of our citizens come out to support him,” Officer Hughes said.

They raised nearly $5,000 at the event, and everyone also signed a flag to be given to Officer Wagstaff's family.