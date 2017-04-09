Maryland brothers suspected in Blue Springs abduction arrested, 12-year-old girl is safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Police say a second suspect has been captured who is suspected in the disappearance of a Blue Springs girl.

Apple Briscoe, 12, is safe on Sunday night after police tracked down two adult men who police say took off with her. Investigators say the Blue Springs girl met the men on the internet, and they are brothers.

They found the men and Briscoe just outside of St. Louis in Wentzville on Sunday afternoon. Police say they picked her up from her Blue Springs home on Saturday night.

Investigators issued an AMBER Alert for the 12-year-old on Sunday afternoon after they learned she was with the men:

William Dela-Cruz and Jason Dela-Cruz are brothers from Maryland. Police say Briscoe was chatting with one of the men online and they drove all the way to Missouri to pick her up.

Police say they found the trio at a diner in Wentzville, immediately apprehending Briscoe and William Dela-Cruz. Jason Dela-Cruz turned himself in a long way from the metro in Columbus Ohio.

Authorities locally and in Wenztville credited the public for the safe end to the AMBER Alert.

“When we received this particular call at U-GAS we went and looked for the verification that they had actually gone into U-GAS and purchased some items, walked up towards 6 North cafe and sat down out there. And that's when we took them into custody, only because of citizen reports,” Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz told sister station FOX 2 in St. Louis.

“Citizenry naturally got the message; they saw the vehicle they called Wentzville police. Police got there and were able to take here and Dela-Cruz on the cuff, and Dela-Cruz into custody, and one of them naturally got away,” Lieutenant John Kingsolver with Blue Springs police said.

Lt. Kingsolver added that it took about 10 hours from the time Briscoe was reported to missing to the time that she was found.

FOX 4's Megan Brilley received this message from Briscoe's aunt earlier on Sunday:

"My niece Apple has been found safe thank you Jesus and everyone for sharing and for everyone's prayers it means the world to all of us my family, friends, and I! We all truly want to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for finding our sweet Apple and she is safe! She was found at a diner in St.Louis. They have one guy in custody and the other one ran!"