Missing Blue Springs girl, 12, met man on internet

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. –The Blue Springs Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory and then quickly updated it to an AMBER ALERT for a missing 12-year-old girl, who they later explained met a man on the internet on Saturday.

“Late last night through the Internet, she met a person through the Internet who came from Maryland and was willing to pick her up… we were able to investigate and backtrack that and early this morning we were able to get that information which led to the Amber Alert,” explained Bob Muenz, Blue Springs Police Department, Deputy Chief.

Police say they believe Apple Briscoe is with the man and his brother.

“We believe that a 12-year-old girl should not be with two 20-year-old brothers. In their mid 20s. So we feel she is in danger and we want to bring her home to her family,” he said.

Apple was last seen at 2514 Northwest 6th Street in Blue Springs at 11:21 p.m., on Saturday.

Apple S. Briscoe, is a white female, age 12, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 125 pounds, brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing.

Traveling with a:

William L. Dela Cruz, Filipino male, age 22, 5 feet 10 inches, 220 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing unknown clothing; and William’s brother, Jason Dela Cruz.

Vehicle Information:

They are believed to be traveling in a Silver 2015 Nissan Versa bearing Maryland registration 6CK5071.

Police believe they may be intending to travel Maryland via unknown routes.

“The family is in our thoughts and our prayers. We do have a missing 12-year-old girl that we believe is in the presence allegedly of two brothers,” said Deputy Chief Muenz. “We are asking for the community support to be on the lookout for this vehicle that is in the Amber alert so we can bring Apple home to her family.”

Please call the Blue Springs Police Department at (816) 228-0151 or (816) 228-0100 if you see them.