Mom of little boy shot and killed wants Kansas City to tear down home that’s become a symbol of violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More bullet holes pierced the home where a 3-year-old boy was killed, now his mother feels the shooters are warning his family. Amorian Hale died two years ago, shot while sleeping in the house at 67th and Walrond.

His family moved out, but that hasn’t stopped the gunfire. Amorian’s mom tells FOX 4 that she believes the shooters are warning her family.

One of the three men charged with killing Amorian was set to go to trial Monday, but his court date has been pushed back. Now, Amorian’s family says they’re getting threats.

“It brings a lot of memories back,” Monee McKinney said.

It’s been one year since McKinney was back on the block at the house where her life changed forever.

“You realize you're in the middle of it... the walls were vibrating. The first thing I screamed was, my babies my babies,” she recalled.

More than 20 bullets flew into the home, one hitting Amorian in the head, killing him instantly. McKinney sat with her little boy, begging him to breathe.

“I was just right there, on the edge of his bed, right next to him. Talking to him. Just praying,” McKinney said.

It’s a nightmare that won’t end for Monee. She moved out of the home and a new family moved in, only for it to be hit with a barrage of bullets again a few weeks ago. She believes the bullets were meant as a warning, before the start of Amorian’s trial.

“In my heart I do. I feel like it had something to do with it. I feel like people are trying to make a statement,” she said.

McKinney had a march planned for Amorian on Sunday, but had to cancel it after receiving more threats of violence toward her family. She feels at her wit's end, but her children keep her going.

“They don't ask about him...but when they see pictures...”

Amorian’s four siblings are starting to forget him.

“All we have are pictures and videos...it's unfair. It's really unfair,” the mom said.

The family who was living there moved out after the most recent shots fired at the home.

“It was kids in that house. Somebody else's kid could've been gone. Could've been laying right in the spot where my son was, and passed away. The same way,” McKinney said.

She is sending a plea to the city, to tear the home down. What has been a symbol of death and violence and now a channel for continued threats to her family.

“If we're not gonna do this for ourselves, we have to do it for our children.”

All three suspects wanted in Amorian’s case are in custody. No word yet, on when the trial that was set for Monday will be rescheduled.