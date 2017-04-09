Two teens killed, 7 injured in Lenexa when car full of teens crashes into tree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning when the car they were in crashed into a tree. Seven other teenagers in the same Mitsubishi sedan were injured.

A Lenexa Police spokesperson says at about 5 a.m., an officer tried to stop the car, which was apparently being driven without headlights on. The car sped away and the officer did not pursue, according to police. Then later, officers discovered the car crammed full of young people, crashed into a tree in a residential neighborhood at 80th and Maurer. Two were dead, including the driver.

Danny Chavez with the Lenexa Police Department says the victims were born in 2002 and 2003, making them 14 or 15-years old.

He says there were no obvious signs of alcohol, such as cans or bottles in the car.

