4 things parents can do to encourage good sportsmanship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Whether it's watching the Royals game or playing spring sports the spring gives parents a great opportunity to talk about what is good sportsmanship.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy says parents behavior at practices and games are the biggest influence on children learning good sportsmanship. In the video above, Mary gives examples of behavior parents can exhibit such as keeping comment positive.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.