BREAKING: At least 4 victims reported in elementary school shooting in San Bernardino, Calif.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calf. — Police are at an elementary school in San Bernardino where at least four victims have reportedly been shot, officials said Monday morning.

The shooter is down, along with a teacher and two students shot, KTLA reports.

Police believe the shooter to be dead in an apparent murder suicide that took place in a classroom at North Park Elementary, according to a tweet by Police Chief Jarrod Burguan.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Burguan later said students were being transported to a nearby high school “for safety.”

Officials said the shooter walked on to the North Park campus and opened fire, according to KTLA.

Students at nearby Cal State University San Bernardino were ordered to shelter in place amid reports of an active shooter