Bridge demolition at I-470 and Raytown Road causes headaches for nearby businesses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Construction crews will begin tearing down a major bridge over I-470 Monday causing delays on a route used by 80,000 vehicles a day.

Demolition of Raytown Road bridge over the interstate also may make it harder to get around for those nearby.

Tearing down the crossing will have a big impact on Interstate 470 underneath it for this week, but the Raytown Road bridge will be closed until September, and that may be a headache for businesses that rely on easy highway access.

Faulkner's Ranch on Raytown Road is just entering its busy season of corporate picnics and weddings.

The western themed event venue can host more than 1,000 people at parties and retreats that are booked every week from now until fall.

"Pardners" at this operation says the business relies on being close to the interstate.

"Easy access off the highway," said Christine Loneman, of Faulkner's Ranch. "We are really easy to find. Centrally located. If they can’t find us or have a detour they may be late for an event. A wedding would be terrible to be late for."

The Missouri Department of Transportation says it's doing all it can to minimize traffic disruptions. The construction schedule has been compressed so that the bridge can reopen by September 1. That's important for Faulkner's, which attracts a big crowd during the fall for its pumpkin picking season.

A new wide, five lane bridge is expected to help accommodate growth in the area. And in the end, businesses like Faulkner's say improving infrastructure is a good benefit.