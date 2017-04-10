Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheese soufflé roll recipe

Double for 2 half-sheet trays

Cheese Roll

7 eggs Separated

1 ¼ cup milk

6 T. flour

½ cup fresh grated Parmesan

1/3 cup butter

½ cup coarsely grated cheddar

Dash cayenne

¼ t. cream of tarter

¾ t. salt

Spinach Filling

2 package frozen spinach

¼ t. salt

2 T. butter

¼ cup grated cheddar

¼ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup sour cream

¼ pound slice cheddar (for topping the roll)

Each roll gets 12 slices of cheese

Directions:

Place whites and yolks in separate bowls. Let whites warm to room temperature – 1 hour. Grease bottom of 15”x10 ½” jelly roll pan, line bottom with waxed paper; then grease waxed paper with butter. Heat oven to 350 F.

Melt 1/3-cup butter in saucepan. Remove from heat. With wire whisk, stir in flour, cayenne, ½ t salt until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring. Reduce heat; simmer stirring until thick and leaves bottom of pan. Beat in ½ cup Parmesan and ½ cup Cheddar.

With whisk, beat yolks; beat in cheese mixture. With mixer at high speed, beat whites with ¼ t. salt and cream of tartar until stiff peaks form when beater is slowly raised. With under-and-over motion, fold one-third whites into the cheese mixture. Carefully fold in remaining whites to combine. Turn into pan. Bake 15 minutes, or until surface is puffed and firm when pressed with fingertip.

Meanwhile, make filling: cook spinach as package label directs. Turn into sieve, pressing to remove water. In hot butter, in medium skillet, sauté onion until golden. Add spinach, Cheddar and the sour cream mixing well.

With metal spatula, loosen edges of the soufflé. Invert onto waxed paper sprinkled lightly with Parmesan. Peel off waxed paper from soufflé. Spread surface evenly with filling. From long side roll up. Place seam-side down onto greased cookie sheet. Arrange cheese sliced over top. Broil 4 inches from heat, just until cheese melts.

Soufflé roll yields 16-20 slices.