Daniel Young Elementary students surprise a very deserving teacher

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two young friends at Daniel Young Elementary decided to have a book drive for the sick children at Children's Mercy Hospital, and in the end they collected 6,000 books with the help of an inspirational teacher.

"Mr. Trober really inspired us to become it something more," student Emily Poynter said. "He had faith in us, and he really thought we could make it a long way."

At an assembly in front of the school, FOX 4's Kathy Quinn had the honor of calling Carl Trober up and assisting in the surprise.

"Mr. Trober has a way of teaching that is fun that I love, and I think he's overall a fantastic teacher," Olivia Zink added as Trober walked up.

Trober had a huge smile on his face as the students presented him with the $300 that comes with FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward award.

"I had no idea no idea this was happening today at all, I thought this was all about them, and this is very unexpected," Mr. Trober said. "But I couldn't ask for better students, and a better class, and better to school to teach at. This is wonderful."

