Family of Kansas City boy badly hurt in hit-and-run prays for healing, wants driver arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 4-year-old Kansas City boy is fighting for his life, after a driver plowed into him and his family and then drove away.

K’Nari Hill, a preschooler, is now in the intensive care unit at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The boy was hurt in a hit-and-run that happened early Monday evening at the intersection of 31st Street and Prospect. Police said the collision occurred when K’Nari’s mother tried to cross the street with him and his two young siblings.

Investigators told FOX 4 the family was walking east to west in the crosswalk across Prospect when a car turning right at the light hit them. Police are not yet sure who had the right-of-way, but they said the driver took off after impact.

Family members provided FOX 4 with gruesome photos from the crash site that show K’Nari lying on the ground and bleeding from the head as paramedics rush to his side.

“I came over there to assist with the baby, hold his hand and just told him it`s going to be okay, and to keep breathing,” said one witness, who asked he not be named.

The good Samaritan said God pushed him to help the family during a moment of chaos, in which the child’s mother was hysterical.

“She was hyperventilating,” he said, “very petrified, disgruntled, and she really wanted her kids.”

The mother and two other kids have minor injuries and will be okay, but it appears K'Nari got the worst of it.

“I’m hurt,” said Cortez Doyle, K’Nari’s grandfather. “I’m hurt. I’m really hurt.”

Doyle said their family is distraught, as they try to comprehend who would hit a mother and her small children, then drive away.

“He likes playing,” Cortez said of K’Nari. “He loves life He calls me ‘Paw Paw,’ will get the phone from his mama and call me all the time. So yeah, it’s really, it hurts real for somebody to do that to an innocent kid and drive off.”

Poice are now searching for a gray or light blue Chevy Impala with a temporary tag – as K’Nari’s family is praying for healing and justice.

“Please turn yourself in,” pleaded Doyle. “ That’s all you got to do and let’s get down to the bottom of this.”

If you know anything about the hit-and-run, call Crime Stoppers at (816) 474-TIPS.