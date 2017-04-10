FOX 4 Problem Solvers help Sugar Creek man bring down a utility pole of peril

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUGAR CREEK, Mo. -- "If that falls on my duplex who in the heck do I sue?" asked Emory Burns as he stared at a weathered utility pole in his backyard that swayed every time the wind blew.

"Oh there, see it move," Burns pointed out.

The utility pole is in such bad shape that last December, Sugar Creek police were alarmed enough about its swaying to notify Kansas City Power and Light, which immediately put in a new pole. However, the old pole wasn't removed (although a portion of the top was cut off) because it had cable and phone lines connected to it, which belonged to other utilities. Burns said he was told by KCP&L that it couldn't take down the old pole until those utility companies removed their lines.

So ever since December, Mr. Burns has been trying to get someone from AT&T and Comcast to move their lines from the old pole to the new one. But after four months and dozens of phone calls, nothing has happened. That's why Mr. Burns called FOX 4 Problem Solvers -- worried more than ever that the pole will fall on his home.

"It's just one headache after another," Mr. Burns said. "What do I do? Who do I talk to?"

FOX 4 Problem Solvers was surprised that KCP&L appeared to have made it Mr. Burns' responsibility to make sure the other utilities on the pole were moved. We think that should have been KCP&L's job since it's KCP&L's pole.

So we contacted KCP&L . A spokesman told us that moving utility lines can require months of waiting, but hey it has now been nearly four months. The KCP&L spokesman suggested we call AT&T and Comcast to try and speed up the process. So we did. Both utilities appeared surprised to learn about the problem, but apologized for any delays they caused.

That very afternoon AT&T and Comcast moved their lines -- allowing KCP&L to take down that swaying pole and solving Mr. Burns' problem.