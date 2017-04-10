Healthy but delicious snacks you can bring into The K, and how they need to be packed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- When you're out at the ballpark, it can be difficult to find healthy snacks to curb you appetite. Fitness instructor and wellness coach, Jenn Marasco shares some snacks that she and her kids love to munch on while at The K. She also shared a couple healthy options to make at home, that are cute and festive for game days.

Cocoa trail mix

-prepare 5 min cocoa dusted almonds (can’t take chocolate to the game because it will melt. This gives you the chocolate taste without the mess, and it’s much healthier)

-mix cocoa dusted almonds, coconut shredding without sugar, cinnamon, dried cherries (no sugar) and shredded wheat cereal (filling and satisfying)

Coconut popcorn

-cover the bottom of large pan with coconut oil

- once bubbling add popcorn kernels

- put lid on and shake gently while kernels pop

- add salt and coconut flakes

Salty snack mix

-plantain chips

- popcorn (From above)

-sunflower seeds

-hemp seeds

Baseball “cakes”

Rice cakes covered in greek yogurt with honey mixed in (for sweetness) then topped with strawberries to make the laces from the ball (or frosting)

Cracker Jack bags

Baseball themed bags filled with a healthier version of Crackers Jacks (lite caramel popcorn, dried apples, nut of choice (optional)

If you do choose to take your own snacks to the ballpark you'll want to be sure they're packed correctly so you don't have to toss them at the gate. In the video below blogger Rich Bracken shows what you can and cannot bring into the stadium and what everything should be packed in.

